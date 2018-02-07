TDOT 127 Project Meeting At South Fentress Elementary February 15

February 7, 2018

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting for the proposed SR-28 (US Highway 127) improvements project on Thursday, February 15, at South Fentress Elementary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will include a presentation by TDOT officials followed by a question and answer session. Attendees will also be able to talk to TDOT officials one-on-one after the meeting.

The inital proposal was to widen the road from the existing two-lane to a four or five lane roadway. This proposal has gone through many changes and the current proposal is to widen the road to a three-lane section consisting of two 12 foot travel lanes, a 12 foot center turn lane, passing lanes in various locations, eight foot shoulders and roadside ditches. The total project length is approximately 8.6 miles. Due to the design modifications and and expected level of environmental impact, TDOT is now requesting a categorical exclusion from Little Road to the improved four lane section approximately 3 miles north of Grimsley.

This meeting will request public input for the environmental document, and current design of the roadway improvements. Anyone with questions regarding this meeting should contact Mr. Scott Medlin, Tennessee Department of Transportation, PO Box 22368, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37422-2368, 423-510-1118, Scott.Medlin@tn.gov

