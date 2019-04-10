TCAT Student Caleb Harris Receives 1st Ever Governor’s Choice Award SkillsUSA State Competition

April 10, 2019

First-ever Governor’s Choice Award was presented by Governor Bill Lee to Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Oneida/Huntsville student Caleb Harris at the SkillsUSA State Competition VIP Dinner held in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Harris competed in the Post-Secondary Welding Sculpture competition. On Wednesday, it was announced that Caleb also won the gold medal and will now be competing in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June 2019.

