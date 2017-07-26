TAX-FREE WEEKEND JULY 29-30

The Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2017 starts on Friday, July 28th and ends Sunday, July 30th, 2017. A list of tax-free items and their limits are below.
Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2017 will now be held the last weekend of July.
The holiday is held in July and normally starts at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the following Sunday.
Listed below is a breakdown of the items that are tax exempt eligible and those items that are not.
TN Tax Exempt Sales Tax Holiday List
Clothing – $100 or less
Exempt:
Clothing: Belts .. Caps .. Coats .. Dresses .. Gloves .. Hats .. Hosiery .. Jackets .. Jeans .. Neckties .. Pants .. Scarves .. School uniforms .. Shirts .. Shoes .. Socks .. Sneakers .. Underwear
Taxable:
Clothing Accessories:
Belt Buckles (sold separately) .. Briefcases .. Cosmetics .. Hair Notions .. Handbags .. Jewelry .. Patches and Emblems (sold separately) .. Sewing Equipment and Supplies .. Sewing Materials, such as Thread, Fabric, Yarns and Zippers .. Sunglasses .. Umbrellas .. Wallets
Protective Equipment:
Breathing Masks .. Face Shields .. Hard Hats .. Hearing Protectors .. Helmets .. Paint or Dust Respirators .. Protective Gloves and Welder’s Gloves ..Safety Glasses and Goggles .. Tool Belts
Sports or Recreational Equipment:
Ballet and Tap Shoes .. Cleated or Spiked Athletic Shoes ..
Gloves (Baseball, Boxing, Golf) .. Goggles .. Hand and Elbow Guards .. Life Preservers and Vests .. Mouth Guards .. Roller and Ice Skates .. Shin Guards .. Shoulder Pads .. Ski Boots .. Wetsuits and Fins
School Supplies < $100.
Exempt: School Supplies:
Binders .. Book Bags/ Backpacks.. Calculators .. Chalk .. Crayons .. Erasers .. Folders .. Glue .. Lunch Boxes .. Notebooks .. Paper .. Pens .. Pencils .. Rulers .. Scissors .. Tape
School Art Supplies:
Clay and Glazes .. Paints .. Paintbrushes .. Sketch and Drawing Pads .. Watercolors
