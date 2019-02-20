Tansi Shooting Case Sent to Grand Jury

February 20, 2019

By Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle

Doneal Marie Clark wanted revenge because the elderly woman who was selling her opioids had cut her off for not paying. Her husband quoted her in a statement to investigators as saying, “I want to teach her a lesson.”

“Don’t do it,” Kirk Clark told investigators he responded to his wife when she spoke of revenge. And, then he went along with the plot to steal guns that led to the shooting of three people, according to statements given to a sheriff’s investigator.

Drugs, revenge and “he said, she said” statements all played significant roles in a Fentress County couple being charged in the fatal shooting of a Lake Tansi woman and wounding of two of her family members in January.

While Kirk Douglas Clark was pointing a finger at his wife, she was pointing hers back at him.

Cumberland County General Sessions Judge Larry Warner Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to forward charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon by a convicted felon against the Clarks, both age 35.

