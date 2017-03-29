TAM Presents SYPF With “Awards of Excellence”

March 29, 2017

The Tennessee Association of Museums named the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation as the winner of two Awards of Excellence in 2017 at the annual conference last week in Pigeon Forge, TN.

The first award was for recognition of superlative achievement for the new WWI Exhibits at the Sgt. York State Historic Park and one award for excellent Special Event for the Veterans Day weekend living history program Stand by the Boys in the Trenches.

Deborah York, Executive Director of the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation said “We are honored to receive these awards and to have this wonderful partnership with the Tennessee State Parks and the Sgt. York State Historic Park staff. We are delighted to share this wonderful accomplishment with the team of hard working people that have helped pull this all together. We look forward to the next few years commemorating the Centennial of WWI and building our programming even more.” The SYPF and Parks’ hard work paid off at the annual conference with state wide recognition of special achievements.

In commemoration of the Centennial of WWI, the Sgt. York State Historic Park has recently gone through renovations to bring the home site back to the 1920’s. The house museum is now re-opened for tours 7 days a week and the Visitor Center is open 8:30-4:30 every day. For more information on the York State Historic Park and for tour schedule please call 879-6456.