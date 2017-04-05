SYPF Announces Sgt. York Center for Peace and Valor

April 5, 2017

Deborah York, Executive Director of the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation, great-granddaughter of Sgt. Alvin C. York, and one of the ten Tennessee Great War Commissioners, is proud to announce the official launch of the Sgt. York Center for Peace and Valor. This Center will be housed in the soon to be rehabilitated Historic York Institute Building on the York Institute campus. The Center will serve to represent and espouse those most honorable ideals of Alvin C. York, on behalf of the example he lived by and the contributions he made to his native home and country.

As Ms. York stated, “Sgt. York’s legacy is a profound one, and one that the world needs today perhaps more than ever. That legacy is an example of a life lived with purpose. It is Love as a matter of principle. Service as a matter of duty. Peace as a matter of the highest calling. It is to act so as to make the world a better place. The Historic building represents what one man hoped to give the world – the opportunity to be made better by those given the opportunity to make it so. He devoted his life to the values embodied by the Medal of Honor, and the principles of Peace and Love of his fellow man. In continued service to those values, the building will again stand proud. Like its founder, Sgt. Alvin C. York, The Center for Peace and Valor will serve to promote the qualities of courage, sacrifice, patriotism, and peace, through increased awareness, education, behavior, and example.”

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award and is bestowed on recipients for conspicuous valor on the battlefield. The tenets of the Medal are: Courage, Sacrifice, Commitment, Integrity, Citizenship, and Patriotism. “These are the pillars of belief that guided Sgt. York and these are principles the Center will continue to serve,” Ms. York said.

Courage

We embrace the indomitable courage demonstrated by the recipients of America’s highest military honor for valor as an ideal that should endure in all ways of life. Doing the right thing when faced with danger of difficult decisions is the hallmark of the Medal of Honor, and can be done in everyday life as well as on the battlefield.

