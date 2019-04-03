Suspect Flees on Foot after Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Grimsley March 29

April 3, 2019

Residents of the Grimsley community were told by local law enforcement via social media to “lock their doors” the evening of Saturday, March 30, 2019. In addition to this warning, residents were also advised to contact the police if anyone they did not know approached their home.

The cause of this alarm has been revealed to be a suspicious individual who has now been identified by law enforcement officials as Zackary A. Shockley, 24, of Nashville, who evaded arrest for nearly two hours, first in a vehicle and subsequently on foot before being apprehended.

Shockley was initially reported for suspicious behavior before leaving the Grimsley Dollar General store. Observers informed dispatch that Mr. Shockley appeared to be “high on something.”

Fentress County deputies managed to get behind Shockley’s vehicle, which was traveling North on Highway 127 in the area of the Grimsley Post Office. Officers report that the vehicle was traveling at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. Deputies followed Shockley to the area of the Mt. Carmel Church when he attempted to pass a truck. Officers turned on their lights with the intent of initiating a traffic stop, but Shockley showed no signs of stopping, and in fact began to accelerate further.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.