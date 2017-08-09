Sunbright Man Fatally Injured Thursday in Hwy. 52 Accident

August 9, 2017

A Sunbright man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles Thursday, August 3.

The accident occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday between Jamestown and Allardt, near Mountain Man Sporting Goods on Highway 52.

Mr. Robert L. Bunch, 82, apparently died instantly when the 2013 Dodge van he was driving was struck head on by a 2008 Chevrolet truck driven by Stanley D. Hull, 37, of Allardt.

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Bunch vehicle was traveling west on Highway 52 when the Hull truck crossed the center line and struck the van head-on, with the crash resulting in both vehicles leaving the road, with the truck overturning and trapping the driver inside.

A passenger in the Bunch vehicle, identified as Callie S. Bunch, 72, also of Sunbright, was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown and later airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment of what was reported to be multiple injuries.

Mr. Hull, the driver of the truck, was transported by ambulance to Tennova Health Care of Jamestown for treatment of injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the accident, which blocked traffic on Highway 52 for more than two hours for completion of the investigation and removal of the wreckage.

