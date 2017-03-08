STORM DAMAGE

March 8, 2017

A fast-moving storm on Wednesday, March 1, accompanied by strong straight-line winds, resulted in several trees being blown down in the southern portion of Fentress County. The above photo shows a vehicle at a residence on the Franklin Loop which was destroyed when it was crushed by a large tree. There were also reports of power outages in the Martha Washington area as the result of trees being blown down across power lines. Ironically, the storm swept through Fentress County as the Emergency Service providers were conducting Severe Weather Awareness Week activities at the E-911 Center, and were quickly dispatched to the area. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in connection with the storm.