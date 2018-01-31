Stolen Property Recovered, Investigation Ongoing

January 31, 2018

On Wednesday January 24, three subjects were arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft Over $10,000 in connection with an incident that occurred on the night of the 14th of January.

On January 15th, an individual made a report to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office that his residence. located on the Peter’s Ford Road, had been broken into and several items had been taken. After receiving a detailed list of items that had been stolen, detectives were able to locate a few items which had been pawned. This led to the arrest of Ms. Shawnna Russell, Ms. Erica McCloud, and Mr. David Napier, all of Jamestown.

All three subjects were arrested without incident and were transported to the Fentress County Justice Center and placed under a $25,000 bond.

Items recovered so far in the investigation include televisions, jewelry, old money, a chain saw, tools, various jewelry boxes containing miscellaneous items of value. The estimated value of the recovered items is approximately $8500.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and more charges are pending. Subjects will be arraigned in General Sessions Court on January 31, 2018.