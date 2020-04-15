“Stay at Home” Order Extended Until End of April

April 15, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced in a press conference held Monday, April 13, that his “Stay at Home” order, in place since April , will remain in effect until April 30, 2020. As a result, all local government buildings will remain closed until that time, remaining in compliance with the order. According to the County Executive’s Office citizens will have to conduct their county business by phone, mail or online. Essential Services, such as The Sheriff’s Department, EMS, Solid Waste, EMA, and Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Lunch Program will still be in operation during this order.

The order was initially set to expire on April 14, but since Tennessee now has over 5,000 cases of coronavirus and over 100 deaths, with both figures continuing to rise, Governor Lee made the decision Monday to extend the order until the end of the month.

Lee was initially hesitant to issue such a decree, stating that he considered individual liberties to be very important. As COVID-19 cases, and deaths, continued to increase in the state however, Lee did eventually see fit to issue a ‘Safer at Home” executive order, strongly urging Tennesseans to remain at their residences and avoid being in public unless absolutely necessary.

This initial order, while a stronger measure than any taken before by the Governor, proved to be of little effect, as TDOT travel figures from the following days, gathered by collecting cellphone movement data, showed a spike in interstate travel within the state.

In response, Lee issued an amendment to his earlier order, no longer urging but requiring citizens to stay at home unless on essential business or due to performing essential functions.

Thus far, Lee’s orders have mandated the closures of dine in restaurants, exercise facilities, salons and barber shops, spas, tattoo parlors, massage clinics, and all manner of entertainment venues throughout the state.

The economic ramifications of these closures, and the travel restrictions also included in the orders, have already been severe for the state, with unemployment figures skyrocketing by nearly 4,000% within the last three weeks.

To address this economic downturn, the governor said on Monday that the plan was to begin systematically reopening businesses beginning in May, calling the process a “phased reboot.”

According to Lee, the precautions of social distancing will have to remain in practice “for the foreseeable future,” but the state’s economy cannot continue to endure a shutdown that could last for an indefinite period of time.

Lee said that his administration is forming an economic recovery group that will work with local governments, state legislators, health care professionals, and affected members of the business community to develop what he termed “industry specific guidance” for operating a business during the pandemic.

While the Governor seemed positive regarding the outlook of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he urged vigilance, and encouraged people to continue to social distance when in public spaces, and to utilize protective gear such as masks and gloves.

At this point, Governor Lee, much like the rest of Executive Officials across the country, including President Trump, is caught between two very difficult realities.

