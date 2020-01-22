Statewide Network of City and County Mayors Select Kelly Keisling as TN House Legislator of the Year

January 22, 2020

Recently, Representative Kelly T. Keisling was recognized as the 2019 Tennessee Renewable Energy & Economic Development Council’s Legislator of the Year. The Tennessee Renewable Energy & Economic Development Council’s (TREEDC) Seventh Annual Conference was held last month at Tennessee Technological University, in Cookeville, TN. This event showcased best practices in renewable energy toward economic development across the state of Tennessee. Chairman Keisling is recognized for his leadership in the Tennessee General Assembly on energy initiatives that provide for economic development.

