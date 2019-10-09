State Treasurer, Legislators Hold Special TNStars College Savings Program at Allardt Elementary

October 9, 2019

A special assembly was held at Allardt Elementary School on Friday, October 4, 2019, for the purpose of explaining the importance of college savings accounts, as well as the presentation of a scholarship from the Tennessee Treasury to begin such an account for one student.

“We started the college savings plan program because every student in Tennessee deserves a future,” said Tennessee Treasurer David Lillard, who was on hand to present the scholarship. “They need a 21st century workforce skill in order to be able to have that, and a college savings plan is a way to help ensure that that happens.”

Lillard explained that studies in recent years have shown that students with college savings plan have a much higher expectation to totake part in and complete post-secondary education. “Whether it is going to college or going to a TCAT to become a plumber or welder, its essential that students have the financial footing to attend a post-secondary institution.” Lillard continued.

Student debt is a major issue in the United States, with currently over $1.5 trillion dollars of student debt being owed by young Americans. “We don’t want our students drowning in debt, we want them to be well funded going into the training they will need for a lifetime of achievement,” Lillard said.

