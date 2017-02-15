State Senator Ken Yager Elected Chairman of Joint Fiscal Review Committee

February 15, 2017

NASHVILLE – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has been elected by his colleagues to lead the General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee which serves as the watchdog for all state government spending. The action was taken on Thursday as the committee met to organize their business for the 110th General Assembly.

Yager has served on the Joint Fiscal Review Committee since 2009. He also serves as Chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee, and is a member of the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Tourism Committee.

The bi-partisan Fiscal Review Committee, which was established in 1967, conducts a continuing review of the financial operations of state government. This includes the preparation of estimates for state tax revenue and lottery proceeds for budgeting purposes. It also reviews non-competitive state contracts and is responsible for preparing and distributing the fiscal notes that show how proposed legislation would impact state and local governments financially.

“Fiscal Review is the vehicle for the General Assembly to have oversight in the fiscal affairs of the Tennessee,” said Senator Yager. “I am honored to have the confidence of my peers who elected me and look forward to running the committee in a fair and impartial manner.”

Also elected was State Representative Mark White (R-Memphis) who will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Committee.