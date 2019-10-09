Stabbing in Wal-Mart Parking Lot Oct. 7

October 9, 2019

According to a report from the Jamestown Police Department, an individual was stabbed in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Jamestown on Monday evening, October 7, 2019.

The report says that the altercation involving two male suspects took place around 5:30 p.m. when officers received a report of two men fighting with weapons, one with a bat, the other with a knife.

Reportedly, Johnny L. Waters, 52, of Pall Mall had stabbed Jack “Andy” Fry, 48, of Jamestown multiple times in the course of the fight, while Fry had used a stick during the altercation.

Officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to the scene, but both men had fled.

A second call then alerted the officers that one of the two suspects was at Bank of Putnam County, and had suffered stab wounds.

