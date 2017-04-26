Spring Heritage Roundup To Happen This Saturday

April 26, 2017

The Fentress County Historical Society’s 27th annual Spring Heritage Roundup takes place this Saturday, April 29th, at York Elementary School. The event will get underway at 9 am, with all of this year’s events being held inside the school.

This emphasis of this year’s Roundup is the commemoration of World War I and the service and sacrifice made by the citizens of this county during that war. Several genealogists will be present to assist with genealogical searches for ancestors and other relatives who served in the Great War.

Among them will be Bruce York, with his Fentress County Database, members of the Overton County Historical Society, Burdenna Brown and others from the LDS Church and Shawn Gray, with Overton County Kin.

To be available for sale is a new book, compiled by Kathy Williams and Joyce Crouch and published by the Fentress County Historical Society. Titled Fentress Countians in the Great War, the book contains the meticulously researched records of over 175 Fentress Countians who served in World War I and 250 plus photos. The hardback edition will sell for $38 and the softcover for $30. If mailed, postage will be $8 and $6, respectively.

Joyce Crouch will also have research she has compiled on Fentress County soldiers who died in World War I; and the Fentress County Historical Society invites Fentress Countians who have done research on ancestors or other family members who served in that war to bring it to the Roundup.

There will be exhibits from the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation and the Sgt. Alvin C. York

State Historic Park. World War I “Doughboys’ will demonstrate clothing and equipment; and Tanner Wells, from the State Park, will present a living history interpretation.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.