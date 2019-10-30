Special Veterans Day Weekend Events Planned for the Sgt. York State Historic Park November 8th-11th Pall Mall, Tennessee

October 30, 2019

Everyone is invited and encouraged to spend Veterans Day Weekend at Sgt. York Park in Pall Mall. This year we are celebrating The Boys Coming Home and the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the American Legion. We have added special events to the largest Living History, WWI re-enactment and Veterans Day Patriotic Ceremony the York Park has ever hosted!

School group tours will be Thursday and Friday, November 7th and 8th.

Join us for a fun evening Friday, November 8th at 5:00 PM for a special treat of Live Doughboy Music and 6:30 PM for a special showing of the award winning Sgt. York Movie starring Gary Cooper in the Big Red Barn.

From 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday November 9th, there will be WWI battle re-enactments, WWI Airplanes flying, Horses in the Calvary and Living History demonstrations on life during World War One. Saturday evening will host our Very First Veterans Parade at 4pm! All Veterans are encouraged to participate and all American Legion members and families are welcome to join in!

On Sunday the 10th, 9:00 AM the WWI Airplanes will be flying as soldiers are discharged and prepare for HOME, 10:00 AM Our first WWI BASEBALL IN BLIGHTY game will take place and at 12:30 PM – we celebrate 100 YEARS OF the AMERICAN LEGION with special guests, Tennessee Department Commander of the American Legion, Luther Holsonback, the Immediate Past Commander Stephen Weismann and Retired Army Colonel Gerald York presenting on the past, present and future importance of the American Legion. The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. There are nearly 2 million members of The American Legion, making it the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization today!

