Special Programs Set At York Historic Site on Saturday, May 5th

May 2, 2018

What happened at the Battle of Cantigny in May 1918?

Join us at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park on May 5th to learn what role Americans played in that battle, how the American Expeditionary Forces proved its worth, and so much more!

Our trenches will be open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM CST for visitors to talk with living historians about that battle and what conditions American, French, and German soldiers would have faced on the front lines.

There will also be the chance to see some action with machine gun and gas attack demonstrations!

On the evening of May 5th, from 6:00-7:00, our living historians will turn our barn into a WW1 Aid Station! This program will give visitors an opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of a first aid station.

Along with this display, WW1 film and photographs will be utilized to enhance a discussion of the reality soldiers faced once wounded. There is a small fee of $10 per person for anyone over the age of 13 while children 12 and under are admitted for free.

Space is limited so reserve your spot online or by contacting the park office at 931-879-6456. We hope to see you there!