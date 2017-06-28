Special Event July 4 At Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park

June 28, 2017

A special event will be held on July 4, 2017 at the Sgt. York State Historic Park in Pall Mall, TN and everyone is invited!

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into WWI, the event will include a historic dedication of the WWI Centennial Bridge across the Wolf River. The bridge was originally dedicated by Sgt. Alvin C. York on July 4, 1940.

The new bridge name will honor the service and sacrifice of American Troops, known as “doughboys”. American doughboys began arriving in France in 1917, though they did not participate in major action until 1918. The American public followed the campaigns enthusiastically especially in newspapers and letters from the front.

General John J. Pershing commanded the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF), at its largest consisting of 4 million troops, some 2 million of them overseas. Over 100,000 Tennesseans volunteered or were drafted during the First World War, six of them winning the Medal of Honor. Alvin C. York of the 82nd Infantry was perhaps the war’s greatest common soldier. Of humble origins from Fentress County, York won his Medal of Honor for heroism in the Argonne Forest. He was cited for killing 28 German soldiers and capturing 132 prisoners. France presented him with its Croix de Guerre.

The armistice of 11 November 1918 ended the shooting, but it was not until 1919 that the Treaty of Versailles formally ended the war. Tennessee troops returned as heroes to grand homecomings all across the state.

The events on July 4th are free and open to the public and will include Patriotic Music, WWI displays, Living History and refreshments. Patriotic events will be held in the big red barn at the Sgt. York State Historic Park from 11:00 – 3:00 and the Bridge dedication will occur at 2:00 CST.

For more information please call 931-879-6456.