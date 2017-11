November 29, 2017

Fentress Co. Solid Waste Director Jackie Selby was honored with a proclamation by State Representative Kelly Keisling during the November meeting of the Fentress County Commission on Monday, November 20 for being recognized as the Keep Tennessee Beautiful Martin L. Kennedy Outstanding Litter Grant Administrator of the Year by the Tennessee General Assembly recently. Selby (center) is shown above with Rep. Keisling (left) and Fentress Co. Executive J. Michael Cross (right).