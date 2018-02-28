Social Media Threat Closes Fentress Schools Feb. 20

February 28, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Parents of Fentress County students were notified shortly after 9:30 last Monday night that there would be no school the following day, Tuesday, February 20th. The reason for the closing was said to be illness.

However, several news outlets were contacted by concerned parents and information began circulating that the real reason for the sudden school closing was the issuing of a threat of violence made in one of the local schools. Being less than a week after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, emotions were understandably high and concerns were elevated.

Questions as to the reason for the closing continued and on February 21st Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon issued the following statement:

“Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon and the Sheriff’s office have and will continue to investigate any threats within our schools and any credible threat will be addressed. We are working in a coordinated effort to make certain that all available resources are used to keep everyone in our schools and our county safe; I want to ensure the citizens of this county that as your Sheriff I will continue to take any threat to anyone in our county very seriously.”

Sheriff Reagon’s statement did not mention, confirm or deny that particular threat had or had not been made.

The following morning, February 22, Fentress County Director of Schools Mike Jones issued a statement of his own, which did confirm that a threat had been made on social media by a student at Clarkrange High School.

