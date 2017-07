July 12, 2017

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety check point from 6 PM until 10 PM, Friday July 14th.

Possible locations of check points will be at the intersection of US 127, Hwy. 85, Hwy. 297, Hwy. 154, Hwy. 296, Hwy. 52, and Hwy. 62.