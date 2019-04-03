Smallwood Charged with Animal Cruelty For Starving Horses

April 3, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

A local man identified as Francis Paul Smallwood has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty following a Fentress County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Authorities were initially informed that there might be an issue concerning Mr. Smallwood’s horses by a concerned citizen who placed a phone call to them in early March.

Officials have reported that upon arriving at a field on Gatewood Ford Road and Grover Lane in the Tinchtown community they discovered an emaciated dead horse. Upon further search, officers discovered remains of a second horse, and what they believed to be a third.

