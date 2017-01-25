Slaven Sisters Featured on “Tennessee’s Wild Side”

January 25, 2017

Jamestown, Tennessee singers Emmie and Katie Slaven will be featured in Tennessee’s Wild Side, Saturday January 28th at 10 am on East Public Television (EPT) in Knoxville.

Wild Side crews were first introduced to The Slaven Sisters during Old Timer’s Day at Pickett State Park. Associate Producer and Wild Side Guide, Annette Nole Hall says, “We were about to leave for another shoot in Greenville, Tennessee when I heard the girls singing. Their voices were so beautiful I had to stop and see who was performing.” A short portion of their song, Moonshiner, will be included in the Old Timer’s Day segment on January 28th. But, Tennessee’s Wild Side will conclude this Saturday with a video set to the music of their song, Voices in the Wind.

Katie, 26, and Emmie, 23, have been singing together for over 20 years. They recently recorded their first demo at Audio 51 Music in Nashville.

Tennessee’s Wild Side is an outdoor adventure show designed and developed for viewing by the whole family. Supported by the Tennessee State Parks and Produced by RockWater, LLC, in cooperation with Nashville Public Television (NPT), .Wild Side is a nine-time regional Emmy Award winning series that has been on the air almost two decades. Shot on location and hosted by television veteran Steve Hall, the show takes viewers to exciting and remote locations all across the state.