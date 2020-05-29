Six Sentenced in Criminal Court

May 29, 2020

Fentress County Criminal Court was held before Judge Shane Sexton on May 18 and May 20, 2020. A total of six guilty pleas were entered.

Norman G. Black of 230 Fairgrounds Road, Jamestown pled guilty to charges of Tampering with Evidence, Filing a False Report, Theft Under $1,000, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespassing. He was sentenced to split confinement of 23 days jail time and 3 years supervised probation, court cost of $1,084.00 and a $750.00 fine.

Anthony C. Cooper of 125 Crooked Creek Drive, Jamestown pled guilty to Possession of Meth over .5 grams with intent to Sell, Possession of Meth over .5 grams with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving and Aggravated Assault.. He was sentenced to serve 12 years in TDOC.

Michael G. Campbell of 308 Daisy Lane, Jamestown pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine over .5 grams with intent to sell. He was sentenced to serve 8 years in TDOC.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.