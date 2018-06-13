Six Plead Guilty In Criminal Court

June 13, 2018

Activity in Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, June 4, 2018 before the Honorable Judge Shayne Sexton heard 6 guilty pleas being entered.

Matthew D. Durham, 137 Dud Durham Road, Deer Lodge, Tennessee pled guilty to Aggravated Assault, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 2 counts, and was sentenced to 4 years Supervised Probation by TDOC, Court Cost of $1,325.00 and $100.00 Restitution.

Joey L. Brown, 1210 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Violation of Sexual Offender Registration and Violation of Community Supervision for Life and was sentenced to serve 1 Year in the TDOC.

Casandra J. Smithers, 2108 Tinchtown Road, Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution and was sentenced Split Confinement of 35 days Jail Time and 3 years Community Corrections and Court Coast of $639.00.

Willie E. Poore, 825 Slaven Ridge Road, Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and was ordered to serve a 3 year sentence in the TDOC.

Adam W. Bertram, Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Theft Over $1,000.00 and Violation of Probation-2 counts and is to serve a 4 Year Sentence in TDOC.

Andrew J. Shuler, 8114 Broken Rock Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee pled guilty to Theft Over $500.00 and was sentenced Split Confinement of 36 Days Jail Time and 11 Months 29 Days Unsupervised Probation and Court Cost of $714.00 and $691.01 Restitution.