Six Local Delegates Are Selected For American Legion Boys and Girls State

May 10, 2017

Six rising high school seniors from Fentress County will be joining others from across the state later this month in Cookeville and Nashville for the American Legion Boys State and Girls State.

The American Legion Boys State, which will be held May 21-27 at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students. It is a participatory program where each participant becomes a part of the operation of his local, county and state government.

At American Legion Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus, and recreational programs.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.