Signature HealthCARE To Host Cornhole Tournament

March 8, 2017

Signature HealthCARE of Fentress County is presenting a big Cornhole Tournament on Friday, March 17, beginning at 2 p.m at their facility at 208 N. Duncan Street in Jamestown.

The event will feature music, games and fun for all the family, along with plenty of good food and drinks.

Tournament details:

Two people per team, $5 entry fee per team, with the top 3 teams to receive a trophy.

All proceeds will benefit the resident vacation fund.

For more information call (931)879-5859 or Email: admission.fentress@signaturehealthcarellc.com.