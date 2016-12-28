Signature HealthCARE of Fentress County Receives New Bus

December 28, 2016

Jamestown, TN – December 21, 2016– Christmas came early for the staff and Residents of Signature Healthcare of Fentress County when a new 2017 Ford E-Series van was delivered to the facility Wednesday. A large crowd of Residents, staff, and families gathered near the front entrance in anticipation of the big delivery. Applause and smiles erupted as the shiny blue van pulled into the parking lot.

“We are beyond excited to have this new vehicle,” said Steve Nee, CEO at SHC of Fentress County, “ I know the Elders and stakeholders are already planning a few outings for next year!”. The bus is equipped with a mechanical lift to safely transport wheelchair-bound residents and seats 15. “Our goal is to use this van to transport our Residents to and from medical appointments, take them shopping, and for other activities,” said Mr. Nee. “This new van will make all of this possible.”

