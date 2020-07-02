Sierra Qualls Koger Seeks 2nd District School Board Seat

July 2, 2020

Sierra Qualls Koger announced this week that she will be seeking election to the Fentress County Board of Education in the 2nd District. In announcing her candidacy, Koger issued the following statement to the voters of Fentress County:

“Hello! I am Sierra Qualls Koger, daughter of Greg and Reva Qualls of the Pine Haven Community. My husband, Dustun, and I have two children, Easton & Carrie, who attend Pine Haven Elementary.

My reason for running for school board is quite simple, I have children in the school system. As a parent, I understand the need for students, parents, and educators to have a voice in what is happening within their schools. I want to provide that voice.

I feel that open communication is key to success. If elected, I would like to see more parents, teachers, and community members attend school board meetings and create a two-way mode of communication about any interests or concerns.

I am available by email, sierrakoger@gmail.com or cell phone, (931) 704-0448.

I’d appreciate your vote.”