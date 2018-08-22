Sidney Nikole Ipock Chosen as Fairest of the Fair

August 22, 2018

The 2018 Fentress County Fair got underway on Monday night with two of the most popular events of fair week — the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair and the Fairest of the Fair Contest.

Both the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair and Fairest of the Fair are sponsored annually by Progressive Savings Bank, the Rains Agency, and Cravens & Co.

Marti Rexroat served as moderator for the contests.

In the Fairest of the Fair contest, there were 17 lovely ladies competing, with the coveted crown going to Miss Sidney Nikole Ipock, the 20-year-old daughter of Chris and Joni Ipock of Jamestown.

Chosen as First runner-up was McKinley Grace Waters, the 17-year-old daughter of TJ and Michelle Waters of Jamestown.

Named as Second runner-up was Shelby Storie, the 17-year-old daughter of Stacy Storie and Shawn Storie of Jamestown.

Placing in the position of Third runner-up was Macy Waters, the 18-year-old daughter of TJ and Michell Waters of Jamestown.

Taking the Fourth runner-up spot was Grace Anna Stackhouse, the 16-year-old daughter of Melissa Collins of Jamestown.

Kyra Jade Sparks, the 17-year-old daughter of Shaun and Amanda Sparks, was chosen as “Miss Congeniality.”

The contestants also included:

Ellie Leanne Davis, the 16-year-old daughter of Marti and Tommy Davis of Jamestown.

Madison Abbygale Clark, the 19-year-old daughter of Patrick and Ila Clark of Jamestown.

Abigail Grace Blevins, the 18-year-old daughter of Jeremy Blevins and granddaughter of Sue Blevins of Jamestown.

Karley Brooke Brown, the 16-year-old daughter of Lowell Brown and Sharon Crockett of Jamestown.

