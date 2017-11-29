Shopping Spree Radiothon Dec. 2

November 29, 2017

This Christmas Season, the Jamestown Rotary Club, with the help of many volunteer, will be carrying on the tradition, and celebrating the 62nd year of the “Children’s Christmas Shopping Spree – Plus.” We expect to take over 300 Elementary School Children of need, and more than 100 Head Start Children shopping to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves, and their family members. Remember, it’s the child’s choice.

Money will be raised for the children during the annual “Radio Thon” conducted by WDEB and WCLC on Saturday afternoon December 2nd from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. following the Rotary Club Christmas Parade that same Saturday morning. “The Children’s Shopping Spree” has grown so much since its beginning in 1955 with a small group of orphans, that “PLUS” was added to the title several years ago in order to make available any surplus funds to benefit needy children throughout the year as needs arises.

In addition, other pledges and donations will be received throughout the year. Last year the Radio Thon exceeded the goal of $20,000 by raising more than $25,000; thus, we were able to extend Christmas gifts to Foster Children, and Children of Soldiers Serving Our Country Stationed Away From Home.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.