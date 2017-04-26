Sheriff Pleads Guilty To All Federal Charges

April 26, 2017

WASHINGTON – The sheriff of Fentress County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty April 20 to three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith of the Middle District of Tennessee, Special Agent in Charge Michael Gavin of the FBI’s Memphis Division, Director Mark Gwyn of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) and District Attorney General of Jared Effler the Eight Judicial District in Tennessee made the announcement.

Charles (Chucky) Cravens, 47, of Jamestown, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger of the Middle District of Tennessee. Sentencing is scheduled for July 20, 2017.

“Sheriff Cravens selfishly tarnished the reputation and badge worn proudly by so many hard-working and upstanding members of the law enforcement community who risk their lives every day. He shamefully turned his back on the citizens of Fentress County and used the powers of his office to serve his own personal and sexual desires and to victimize the inmates under his charge,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Blanco. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners are committed to rooting out and exposing corruption and abuse of all kinds and at all levels of government.”

“Our citizens deserve public officials who serve their constituents, not their own personal interests,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Smith. “I promise you that elected officials in our district who abuse their authority and take advantage of the trust placed in them by the folks who put them in office will be brought to justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners serve the people of the entire district, including, not just Nashville, but also rural areas like Fentress County. We will enforce our nation’s laws equally to protect all our citizens against abuses of power wherever they occur.”

