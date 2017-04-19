Sheriff Cravens Resigns!

April 19, 2017

Amid an investigtion by the FBI and TBI which began on Tuesday, April 11, Fentress County Sheriff Charles (Chucky) Cravens tendered his resignation as of Friday, April 14.

The resignation came in an e-mail sent by Sheriff Cravens’ lawyer, which stated:

“Dear Commissioners,

Please accept this email, sent via my lawyer, as confirmation of my resignation as Sheriff of Fentress County, effective April 28, 2017. A letter will follow under separate cover.

It was an honor to serve the people of this county, and I deeply regret the circumstances that have led to my resignation.”

Sincerely,

Chucky Cravens

In regard to Sheriff Cravens’ resignation, Fentress County Executive Mike Cross issued the following statement:

“As all are aware, the Fentress County Sherriff’s Department is under investigation by the FBI, TBI and the Attorney General’s Office. At this time, we have not been informed about the nature of the investigation. On Friday, April 14, Sheriff Cravens proffered his resignation through his attorney effective April 28. Fentress County Government has pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

“The County Commission will appoint a replacement in due time. Until that time, we will honor the existing chain of command within the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department. In the absence of the Sheriff, Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter will assume the leadership of the Sheriff’s Department and the running of the Fentress County Justice Center.

“We are hoping for a swift conclusion to the investigation, and assure Fentress County residents that our Sheriff’s Depart-ment and its personnel will continue to serve to insure the safety and wellbeing for all our citizens.”

On Monday, April 17, Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter also issued a statement in regard to the matter, which follows:

To the Citizens of Fentress County:

I would like to take this opportunity to speak with you regarding the recent incident involving the FBI investigation of Sheriff Cravens. Sheriff Cravens has officially turned in his resignation as Sheriff of Fentress County as of April 28th.

I feel that this is an appropriate time to speak with you regarding certain aspects of the FBI investigation.

During the past week, I have been in constant contact directly with the FBI regarding this pending case against Sheriff Cravens. I have been authorized

