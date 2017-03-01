Sgt. York Memorial Black Powder Shoot Saturday, March 25

March 1, 2017

To all interested shooters!

YOU ARE INVITED…

To the 25th Sgt. Alvin C York Memorial Silver Anniversry Shoot to be held Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Anyone who has attended all 25 please indicate on your registration.

​Event organizers hope to have all the best “X” champions and overall winners, or their represen-tatives, available at the shoot for a past champions recognition.

The continued success of this event is attributed to the competitors who graciously volunteer time and service in various responsibilities. For things to run smoothly, there are many task, including: shooter registration, preparation of the range, “running, scoring, and tabulating” targets, safety officiating of the range, and more. No matter how large or small your part, this fantastic volunteer force comes through year after year.

Each year, many shooters honorably donate prizes adding a wonderful personal atmosphere of camaraderie. So please feel free to add something to the prize table.

The Sgt. Alvin C. York Memorial Shoot is designed after matches held by Sgt. York and his colleagues. Primarily a shooting contest, it is also a reenactment of the famous “Jimtown” shoots of years gone by. Please consider this when choosing clothing for the event, and shooting accoutrements such as shooting boxes and loading tables. This is the 25th anniversary and it would be deeply appreciated if each of us would put a little extra effort into our clothing and accoutrements providing the best historical ambience for the shoot! Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed in each of the following four categories. “Business/Sunday go-to-meetin” for both men and ladies and “Work/Everyday” clothing for ladies and gentlemen.

The York Shoot is held on Tennessee State property and display of alcoholic beverages will not be tolerated. . STRICTLY ENFORCED, there will be no sales of alcoholic beverages permitted on Tennessee State property!

Camping

Tent and trailer camping is available free at the shooting grounds. When you set up your camp please allow a minimum of 70 feet clearance behind the loading area for emergency services access. This is a legal requirement. Please note!!! For liability reasons, no shooting activities will be permitted until the time of the contest on Saturday morning. Please leave the grounds in good conditions and place all trash in provided receptacles.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.