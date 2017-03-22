Sgt. York Memorial Black Powder Shoot Saturday, March 25

March 22, 2017

To all interested shooters!

YOU ARE INVITED…

To the 25th Sgt. Alvin C York Memorial Silver Anniversry Shoot to be held Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Anyone who has attended all 25 please indicate on your registration.

​Event organizers hope to have all the best “X” champions and overall winners, or their represen-tatives, available at the shoot for a past champions recognition.

The continued success of this event is attributed to the competitors who graciously volunteer time and service in various responsibilities. For things to run smoothly, there are many task, including: shooter registration, preparation of the range, “running, scoring, and tabulating” targets, safety officiating of the range, and more. No matter how large or small your part, this fantastic volunteer force comes through year after year.

Each year, many shooters honorably donate prizes adding a wonderful personal atmosphere of camaraderie. So please feel free to add something to the prize table.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.