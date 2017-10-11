Sgt. York Historic Park To Welcome New Manager Josh Waggener October 19

October 11, 2017

The public is invited to join the staff of Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park on Thursday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to welcome new manager Josh Waggener.

Tennessee State Parks leadership will host a special reception honoring Waggener at the historic barn at the historic York homesite in Pall Mall, TN.

Josh Waggener comes to Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park after four years serving as a Ranger at Old Stone Fort State Park. He is a member of the Tennessee State Parks Special Operations Team and its Living History Team, which provides historical interpretation in WW1 period clothing.

He has a B.A. and an M.A. in History from Middle Tennessee State University and served in the Marine Corps Reserves for six years.

A special thanks to the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation for their leadership and support.

RSVP to Tara Wohlgemuth, Regional Director of External Afffairs at (931)287-7995 or tara.wohlgemuth@tn.gov