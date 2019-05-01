Sgt. York Foundation Asks for Support in The Big Payback 2019!

May 1, 2019

Submitted by the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation

The Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation is participating in The Big Payback on May 2nd and we need your help!

Please donate to help ensure the mission continues to serve the legacy and work of Sgt. York on behalf of the love he had for his community, his nation and the world at large.

There will be competitions throughout the day on May 2nd with prize money being awarded every hour to participating organizations, every donor counts and every dollar helps!

What is The Big Payback?

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s The Big Payback is a 24-hour, online giving event created to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee. The goal is simple – inspire Middle Tennesseans to come together, show their pride in their communities, and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations.

In its first five years, The Big Payback has helped Middle Tennessee’s nonprofit community raise $12 million dollars for more than 1000 nonprofits, religious institutions and schools. The spirit of generosity shines bright during this annual giving event.

