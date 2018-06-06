Sgt. Alvin C. York Inducted Into 82nd Airborne Div. Hall of Fame

June 6, 2018

On May 23, SGT Alvin C. York was inducted into the newly established 82ndABN Division’s Hall of Fame at Fort Bragg, NC. He is credited with capturing 132 German soldiers, silencing 35 machine guns and killing 25 of the enemy soldiers. He was recognized along with 20 other former soldiers and was represented by his two living children, Andrew Jackson York and Betsy Ross York Lowrey, and grandson COL(ret) Gerald E. York. They were presented a certificate by MG Kurilla and the 82nd Command SGM acknowledging SGT York’s induction.

MG Kurilla opened the ceremony in the Hall of Fame Auditorium. “We come together today to honor and preserve the contributions of the most extraordinary All Americans in history. Today we identify twenty-one All Americans as role models for our current generations of Paratroopers. In celebrating this opening, in honoring our past, we honor our culture and shape our future,” said MG Erik Kurilla, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, during his speech at the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame inaugural induction ceremony.

Twenty-one past members of the 82nd Airborne Division were inducted into the Division Hall of Fame May 23, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Hall of Fame honors past members of the division who made a lasting impact and oftentimes went on to have long successful careers in the U.S. Army.

