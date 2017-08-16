Sewer, Water and Gas Projects Jamestown City Council Topics Council Defers Action On Hiring Police Officer

August 16, 2017

The Jamestown City Council met in regular monthly session on Monday, August 14 with all members present and took action on a number of items.

The meeting was called to order by Council member Elizabeth Pendergass in the absence of Mayor Darlene Davis, who was absent due to a medical issue.

Following the reading of the minutes of the previous session by City Recorder Gail Dishmon, which was approved, the floor was opened for grievances from citizens, which were none.

Mrs. Pendergrass reported that the recent Jamestown Jamboree was very successful with a great turnout, and expressed thanks on behalf of Mayor Davis for all those who took part in the event.

City Engineer Tom Bennett then reported on progress on the Wilder Road natural gas line expansion, stating that the new boring machine was on site and had already saved the city over $20,000 in boring fees the first two days.

Bennett also reported that he was studying the option of adding grinders to the Woodlawn pumping station that would make the operation more efficient, and they would be making a decision on this matter soon.

Building Inspector Bob Lane reported that the new Fast Pace Urgent Care Center was essentially completed and would be opening next week, and work was progressing on the new furniture store that would be opening next to Tractor Supply. He also reported that a major project would soon be getting underway to renovate the apartment complex on Beaty Street.

City Attoney Baley Allred reported that he was continuing to work with Pickett State Park on the Dark Skies Project, as well as working to update city codes.

Earlier in the work session, City Superintendent Steve McCoy had discussed the need to replace a pump at the water plant. Charles Cooper made a motion to advertise for bids for this project and accept the low bid, and his motion was seconded by Lyndon Baines and passed.

