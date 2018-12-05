Sewer Project in Full Swing

December 5, 2018

Fentress County residents have faced a number of road closings in downtown Jamestown as result of the City’s sewer rehabilitation efforts. City officials have asked for the public’s patience while this work is completed. Seen above, workers for Portland Utilities Construction Co. prepare to put a new sewer line in place on Mark Twain Avenue.

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Jamestown residents have no doubt noticed the recent series of road closings caused by the ongoing sewer rehabilitation project being undertaken by the City of Jamestown. The project is occurring as a result of the City’s recent acquisition of a Community Based Block Grant, which they received from the state in the amount of $500,000, to restore the more distressed portions of the sewer system. This work is being performed by Portland Utilities Construction Company, based in Portland, TN, which specializes in this kind of work….

