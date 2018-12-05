Sewer Project in Full Swing

December 5, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Jamestown residents have no doubt noticed the recent series of road closings caused by the ongoing sewer rehabilitation project being undertaken by the City of Jamestown. The project is occurring as a result of the City’s recent acquisition of a Community Based Block Grant, which they received from the state in the amount of $500,000, to restore the more distressed portions of the sewer system. This work is being performed by Portland Utilities Construction Company, based in Portland, TN, which specializes in this kind of work….

