Severe Weather Awareness Week To Be Observed February 26-March 4

February 22, 2017

Submitted by Fentress Co,

EMA Director James Bilbrey

Jamestown Tn. – This time of year is a perfect occasion to Be a Force of Nature and Fentress County Emergency Management Agency is proud to be promoting severe weather preparedness week. To help spread the word and make its employees and members of the community better prepared, Fentress County Emergency Management Agency is committed to being a leader for weather-readiness by knowing the risk, taking action and being an example. Sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a nationwide effort designed to increase awareness of the severe weather that affects everyone as well as encourage individuals, families businesses and communities to know their risk, take action, and be an example.

Each year, many people are killed or seriously injured by tornadoes and other types of severe weather, despite advance warning. In 2011, there were more than 1,000 weather-related fatalities and more than 8,000 injuries. Severe weather knows no boundaries and affects every individual and because of this we are committed to ensuring the safety of our Fentress County Emergency Management Agency and we’re calling on you to Be a Force of Nature. Knowing your risk, taking action and being an example are just a few steps you can take to be better prepared and assist in saving lives.

Fentress County EMA is planning on Participation in Several Events in the Severe Weather Preparedness Week of February 26 thru March 4, 2017.

Events: (EOC) Emergency Operation Center Activation, TEMA Communication Drill, NAWAS Radio Call Check, Tornado Drills : Schools-Business/Industry-Government Facilities-Day Care Facilities, Radio Interviews, Tested Emergency Power, Tested NOAA Weather Radio, Ham Radio, Others

Studies show that many people use social media in the event of a disaster to let relatives and friends know they are safe. This is an important trend because people are most likely to take preparedness steps if they observe the preparations taken by others. Social media provides the perfect platform to model preparedness actions for others. For this reason we are asking you to pledge and take the following steps:

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.