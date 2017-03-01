Severe Weather Awareness Week Being Observed Thru March 4th

March 1, 2017

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 26, to Mar. 4, 2017, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), and the National Weather Service (NWS) are asking Tennesseans to make severe weather planning and preparedness a priority.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s Severe Weather Awareness Week proclama-tion is online at: http://tnsos.net/publications/proclamations/files/1159.pdf.

County Executive J. Michael Cross last week also joined with Fentress Co. EMA Director James Bilbrey to proclaim Severe Weather Awareness Week in Fentress County.

“One of TEMA’s priorities is to help Tennesseans have access to information to ensure they can prepare for any variety of man-made, natural, and technological hazards or disasters,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “While severe weather, especially tornadoes, can occur any time in Tennessee, they are most common during the spring months of March, April, and May. We want Tennesseans and our visitors to pay attention to and understand the weather, ensure they have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings, and have a plan to get themselves and their loved ones to safety when severe weather warnings are issued.”

NWS Awareness and Education Events

NWS offices in Nashville, Memphis, Morristown, and Huntsville, Ala. are planning a series of education and training events, using each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week to focus on a different severe weather threat. Information on the NWS activities is available at www.weather.gov/ohx/swaw2017.

“Although it seems the past two springs have been relatively quiet as far as severe weather, all Tennesseans know that it’s not if we’re going to see severe weather, but merely when,” said Krissy Hurley, warning coordination meterologist at the National Weather Service in Nashville.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks fentress Courier.