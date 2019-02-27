February 27, 2019

Record Setting Rainfall Shuts Down Schools, Closes Over 20 County Roads

The Upper Cumberland region was pounded by persistent, heavy rains throughout much of last week, leading to severe flooding in many low-lying areas throughout Fentress County. The worst of the flooding occurred from Tuesday, February 19 through Thursday, February 21. Over 20 Fentress County roads were closed as a result of the flooding, and over half of the flooded roads sustained damage that will have to be repaired. Fentress County Schools sent students home at 1:30 on Wednesday, and there was no school held for the remainder of the week as a result of the extreme weather. Above is a picture of the flooding at the York Grist Mill in Pall Mall on Wednesday, February 20, along with a picture of the Mill under normal weather conditions. As illustrated, the Wolf River Dam was completely submerged beneath the floodwaters. (Photo Credit: Jim Buck)

See Page A-4 in this weeks Fentress Courier for more flooding pictures.