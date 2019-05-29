Several Injured In Traffic Accidents

May 29, 2019

At least eight persons were injured in two separate traffic accidents which occurred on May 23.

The first accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Highway 127 in Cumberland County, involving a 2000 model Ford Ranger pickup, driven by Jesse Reed Jones, 42, of Crossville, and a 1996 BMW motorcycle, driven by Johnny Travis Roysden, 53, of Jamestown.

According to reports, Mr. Jones’ vehicle was traveling north on US 127 in the area of Beaty Road, and the Roysden motorcycle was following.

The report indicated that the pickup came to an abrupt stop and was turning left to make a u-turn.

The report stated that Mr. Roysden, unable to stop his motorcycle, attempted to go around the vehicle, but was struck by the pickup truck, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle.

Both Mr. Roysden and his wife, a passenger on the bike, were ejected off the motorcycle, resulting in serious injuries to both, who were transported by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment, and later transferred to U-T Hospital in Knoxville.

Mr. Jones, driver of the truck, was not injured in the accident, but is reportedly facing charges in connection with the accident.

The motorcycle sustained heavy damage and the truck moderate damage in the accident, which was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper A. Seitner.

