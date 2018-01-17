Several Candidates Have Already Picked Up Qualifying Petitions

January 17, 2018

There seems to be an increase in interest in the election this year, as at least 18 people already having picked up qualifying petitions for local offices since the first day to do so on January 5, 2018.

County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission and half the School Board Members.

According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Friday January 12, the following candidates had picked up qualifying papers to be placed on the August General Election ballot:

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:

Gina Faye Mullinix

CONSTABLE, 4th District:

Kenneth Neil Fearing

COUNTY CLERK:

Marilyn LaRue Stephens

Chris Lee Watson

Gretta N. York

CO. COMMISSION Dist. 1

Justin E. Miller

