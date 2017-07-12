Sentencing Hearing Reset For Former Sheriff Cravens

July 12, 2017

The sentencing hearing for former Fentress County Sheriff Charles (Chucky) Cravens, which had originally been set for July 20, has been rescheduled for August 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Cravens, 47, entered guilty pleas on April 20, 2017 before U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger of the Middle District of Tennessee to three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to admissions in the plea agreement, Cravens used his position as Sheriff to solicit sex from and have sex with female inmates incarcerated at the Fentress County Jail on multiple occasions between July 2016 and April 2017 in exchange for benefits that other inmates did not receive.

Also, according to the plea, Cravens admitted to using unreasonable force as a law enforcement officer in November 2016, kicking a handcuffed male inmate in the backside and also punching him twice in the back of the head.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.