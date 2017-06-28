Sentences Are Given For Violation of Probation

June 28, 2017

On June 19, 2017, Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton, found that several defendants had violated the terms of their probation.

According to a news release issued by the office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the defendants included James Paul Shrewsbury, Heather Lee, Dustin Lademan, Amanda Crabtree, Jacob Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree and Darrell Whittenburg each had their probation revoked and were remanded to the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the service of their respective sentence.

James Paul Shrewsbury shall serve a 3-year sentence for Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Heather Lee shall serve a 2-year sentence for Forgery.

Dustin Lademan shall serve a 2-year sentence for Theft Over $500.

Amanda Crabtree shall serve a 1 year sentence for theft Over $500.

Jacob Crabtree shall serve a 2-year sentence for Theft Over $500.

