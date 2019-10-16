Sen. Yager, Rep. Keisling, Rep. Windle Announce $788,120 In Grants For Community Development Projects In Fentress County

October 16, 2019

(NASHVILLE), October 2019 – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Representatives Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown) and John Mark Windle (D-Livingston) announced Oct. 11 that Fentress County will receive a total of $788,120 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The lawmakers made the announcement after receiving the information from the Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD).

The City of Jamestown will receive $525,000 to repair and rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes, and Fentress County will receive $263,120 to purchase one new pumper tanker fire truck and at least 16 sets of turn out gear for the County Central Fire Station.

“Infrastructure is very important to the well-being of our citizens and the economic development of our county,” said Senator Yager. “I am pleased that this money has been funded to take care of the needed projects for sewer treatment. We appreciate Governor Lee and Commissioner Rolfe for their assistance in acquiring this grant, as well as our local officials for their work on securing these funds. We were pleased to support it.”

