Sen. Yager Receives Rod Bragg Recovery Hero Award

December 31, 2019

NASHVILLE — State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has been named the 2019 recipient of the Rod Bragg Recovery Hero Award from the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals (TARCP). Yager received the prestigious honor for his unwavering support of Recovery/Drug Courts across Tennessee.

“We are very fortunate to have some of the best courts in Tennessee in our senatorial district, including the 8th Judicial District Recovery Court which serves Fentress County,” said Sen. Yager. “These courts are doing an incredible job improving outcomes and transforming lives in Tennessee. I am very pleased to support their remarkable efforts to move defendants onto a drug-free path.”

